Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held bilateral talks with his Senegalese counterpart Yassine Fall in Moscow.

During the joint news conference, Senegal’s Foreign Minister, Yassine Fall, stated that the two countries aimed to strengthen cooperation in mineral exploration, energy, agriculture, scientific research, the formation of hydrocarbon workers, and fishing.

Fall also stated that Senegal supports a peaceful resolution to disputes in the Sahel region, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Senegal supports the negotiation of peaceful solutions in all crises, including the Russian-Ukraine problem, but also at the heart of our continent. “In Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Fall she remarked.

“By questioning the recent history, one realizes that the African and Russian worlds carry a close relationship that goes back to the colonization of our continent and the fight against apartheid”, Fall added.

The dire security situation in the Sahel was also discussed.

“Russia is ready to assist Senegal and other African countries in strengthening the defence capabilities and improving the anti-terrorist readiness of their armed forces and special services,” Lavrov said.

A Russia-Senegal business forum is set to take place in October.