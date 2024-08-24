The member representing Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency of Sokoto state, Yusuf Yabo has reacted to the decision of Court of Appeal that affirmed his election as the duly elected member representing Yabo/Shagari in the house of Representatives.

Yusuf Yabo described the appeal court decision as justice and fairness to the people of the Constituency that elected him in the 25th of February 2023, which was challenged by his closest rival of the All Progressives Congress Umaru Abubakar in court.

Court of Appeal ordered reelection in 26 polling units which was conducted by the independent Electoral Commission INEC and Yusuf Yabo was equally declared winner but the election was also challenged and the election petition tribunal held that further reelection to be conducted in two polling units.

A decision he appealed and the Court of Appeal held that INEC was under no further obligation to conduct another re – run elections in the said polling units and therefore set aside the decision of the Tribunal as it relates to these two polling units and affirmed Yusuf Yabo as the winner of the re – run election conducted by INEC.