The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police (CP) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 676 other senior officers to their new ranks.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the eight promoted CPs were Benneth Igwe, Suleiman Abdul, Augustina Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Mustapha, Adegboyega Adegboye and Mohammed Labbo.

Ani said 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) were promoted to the rank of CP while 52 Chief Superintendents of Police were promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).

According to him, 525 Superintendents of Police (SP) were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) while 84 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) were promoted to SP.

The PSC spokesman said the eight CPs and 15 DCP were subjected to some form of assessment and examination, a condition now precedent for their promotion to the new ranks.

He said the decisions were reached at the first Plenary Meeting of the new Board of the commission, presided over by the Chairman, Mr Hashimu Argungu.

Ani said the PSC boss had enjoined the newly promoted officers to engage in deliberate self-development through constant knowledge acquisition to be better equipped to face the challenges of 21st century policing.

Argungu said police officers would henceforth be subjected to formal examination before consideration for the promotion, adding that it was a requirement for promotion in civil service as stipulated in the civil service rule.

The PSC chairman said police officers would not be an exemption, adding that promotion in the police would continue to be merit based and predictable.

He assured that the Commission will not for any reason delay the promotion of deserving Officers but insisted that it must be earned.

Argungu congratulated the newly promoted officers, adding that the promotion was a call for greater dedication to the service of their fatherland.

He urged the officers to be deliberate, committed and focused in the fight against insurgency and banditry in the country.