President Bola Tinubu has urged the newly appointed Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Jose Areias, to prioritise the establishment of direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

He said this when he received the Letter of Credence from the Brazilian Ambassador.

Tinubu reiterated his discussions with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on the matter, in February, on the margins of the African Union Summit, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The President expressed Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with Brazil to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared priorities, welcoming the country’s presidency of the G20 in 2024.

In his remarks, Ambassador Areias said President Lula is looking forward to welcoming President Tinubu to the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro.

He also conveyed President Lula’s invitation to Nigeria to join the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

President Tinubu also received the Letter of Credence from Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama (Rtd).

President Tinubu commended Ghana’s active participation in ECOWAS and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations with its West African ally.