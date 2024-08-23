The National Working Committee of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, PMAN, has announced the indefinite suspension of Pretty Okafor from his position as President of PMAN, effective immediately.According to a statement sent to TVC news senior reporter, Theophilus Elamah, The suspension follows a comprehensive investigation into Mr. Okafor’s actions, which were found to be in gross violation of the PMAN Constitution and financial

regulations.

The infractions leading to Mr. Okafor’s suspension include unconstitutional actions where he was said to have admitted to unconstitutionally involving non-members of the NWC in an international trip, which was intended exclusively for 32 members of PMAN, including the executive committee.

Financial Misconduct, Violation of Constitutional Duties.

In the interim, Sunny Neji, who has served as the 1st Vice President, will assume the role of Acting President of PMAN in accordance with the PMAN Constitution.

Meanwhile our reporter also contacted pretty Okafor who said that he’s currently in Spain working for PMAN.

He noted that the purported suspension cannot stand as it must be ratified by NEC the highest decision body of PMAN