The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, has assured residents of the state of adequate security on the Third Mainland Bridge and other major roads.

This assurance was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in Lagos.

Fayoade said the re-assurance became necessary in view of publication about the absence of police operatives on the Third Mainland Bridge and other roads in the state.

He noted with concern claims of police absence or connivance with criminal elements on the roads.

Fayoade, however, urged motorists and other residents not to entertain fear as all the black spots were heavily policed.

“The command can confirm that police officers in both patrol cars and bikes are deployed to the Third Mainland Bridge and other strategic locations round-the-clock.

“Commuters are encouraged to take advantage of their static and roving presence at these locations.

“They are equally enjoined to promptly inform the police of any suspicious or criminal activity, especially emergencies, on 09168631001, 09168631002, 09168631003, 09168631004, 08065154338 and 08063299264 to enable appropriate action,” he said.

Fayoade also assured visitors that their security would continue to be prioritised at all times.