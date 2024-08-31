The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has exhumed bodies of marine hunters of the Ministry of Internal Security and Inland Waterways who were kidnapped, murdered, and buried by notorious criminals in Unyenghe, in the Mbo Local government area of the state.

The PPRO disclosed this to news men in Mbo, Local government area of the state.

TVC News Miriam Daniels reports that following intelligence clue about the event which occured on the 18th of August, the police embarked on a search hunt in the community, where it discovered a shallow grave where the bodies of the vkctims were buried , after a long search.

It also disclosed that 6 suspects have been arrested alongside the Village Head of Utit Antai, Chief Okon Asuquo Eteokpo, who was said to be fortifying the suspected murderers. while a total of 15 live cartridges were recovered from them.

Advertisement

The police while appealing to members of the public to always report suspicious people and movements within their domain to the nearest police station, says the suspects will be prosecuted after due investigations.