Just 24 Hours after it assured Lagos residents of adequate security on the Third Mainland Bridge and all roads in Lagos, the State police command’s operatives from the Ilupeju Division, have arrested two suspects for attempted robbery on the Anthony bridge in Ilupeju.

The two suspects arrested are Wasiu Olanrewaju, 39, and Adeolu Adeyemo, 30.

The suspects were arrested by operatives while they were attempting to rob a stranded driver at Anthony Bridge, Ilupeju.

The arrest occurred during a routine patrol by the officers within the area.

Lagos residents have been raising concerns following the seeming resurgence of traffic and daylight robbery on some of the roads in Lagos State especially the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Bridge which was recently refurbished while several features were added.

Viral social media videos had shown people either apprehended or not making away with some of the new features of the bridge had led to many residents raising the alarm on the absence of security on the Bridge and Other strategic roads across the State.