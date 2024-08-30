Five people accused of diverting two trucks carrying 70 metric tons of fertilizer are currently detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Plateau state.

The two trucks of fertilizer were for Oyo and Lagos States, before its diversion to Bauchi State.

Allocation papers for the two fertiliser trucks showed its original destination, Oyo and Bauchi before they were allegedly diverted

The spokesperson of the NSCDC Plateau State Command, says the two trucks and the five suspects, were arrested in following intelligence reports from the office of the national security adviser.

The NSCDC Authority says investigation is on, to unravel the reason behind the diversion.

