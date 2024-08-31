Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has stated that his administration is committed to rejuvenating the market system in urban and rural communities in the state to boost economic growth.

Acting Governor of Oyo state, Adebayo Lawal made this known while speaking at the commissioning of an ultra modern market in Ogbomosho town of Oyo state.

This newly constructed ultra-modern market is the third of its kind within the first five years of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, following the ones built in Akinyele Local Government and at Akesan Market in Oyo during his first term.

The market is located at Kajola in Ogbomosho South Local Government Area of the state comprises of 120 lock-up shops, 84 open shops, an abattoir, administrative blocks and toilet facilities.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the inauguration, the Acting Governor in Oyo state, says the development is in-line with the state government’s commitment to improving the socioeconomic status of the state.

This significant development is expected to boost the economic activities of the ancient town for the overall growth of the state.

