A toll-free emergency line for the public has been launched by Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji as part of its commitment to improve security and guarantee the safety of citizens and property.

Operation Hadarin Daji was established a few years ago to address the lingering security challenges in the Northwest region and parts of North Central

The move is to is part of the operation’s comprehensive strategy to combat banditry within its Area of Responsibility and beyond

The toll-free line is 08000020202,

A press statement by the deputy army relations officer, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau, Lieutanant Suleiman Omale says the line is now available for emergency, complaint, and distress calls

Operation Hadarin Daji according to the statement is appealing to members of the public to make responsible use of this line, emphasizing that timely and accurate reporting will play a critical role in the fight against banditry and other heinous crime.

OPHD reiterated it’s commitment to leveraging on innovative strategies to restore peace and security across the region noting that the public’s collaboration is crucial to the success of this mission

The operation also adds that it remains steadfast in its dedication to protecting lives and properties of all citizens.