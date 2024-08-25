The Ondo State Judiciary has established an investigative panel to examine the circumstances surrounding the decision of a Chief Magistrate sitting in Ile-Oluji, who convicted a suspect without trial, despite the suspect pleading not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The state judiciary is disturbed by the uproar that followed the judgment and subsequently constituted the panel to investigate the court’s decision.

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ile-Oluji District, presided over by Tope Aladejana, convicted one Benjamin Andrew of stealing without conducting a trial, even though he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In charge No. 25C/MIL/2024, between the Commissioner of Police and Benjamin Andrew, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge related to stealing cocoa on a farm in Ile-Oluji, in the Ile-Oluji Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Despite his plea, he was summarily sentenced to three years imprisonment for each charge without any trial.

However, the state Chief Registrar, Yetunde Ajanaku, in a statement issued and signed by her, described the situation as disturbing, particularly due to the backlash it has generated on social media both within and outside the state.

She said the action aims to ensure that court proceedings and practices in the state strictly adhere to the letter and spirit of the applicable laws and established judicial conventions.

She appealed for calm as the state judiciary works to resolve the issues that have arisen in the matter.