Ondo State Government has commenced grading of 25 kilometres of rural roads at the Benin-Owena Multipurpose Dam, Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government area of the State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola said grading of the roads is to facilitate youth-intensive agriculture at the dam site.

This stretch of road, spanning more than 25 kilometres in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, is being graded by the state government.

Advertisement

This effort is designed to ensure that access roads are motorable for farmers in the rural communities.

Advertisement

Grading of the roads is also to facilitate youth-intensive agriculture project of the State government at the Benin-Owena Multipurpose Dam.

Inspecting the project, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, said the State is starting with cultivation of about 2,000 hectares of land, where 2,000 youths are engaged in tomato and vegetable farming.

He said the intention is to curb high costs of food items and create an enabling environment for youths to develop interest in agriculture.

Some stakeholders described the intervention as critical.

Advertisement

The project is expected to boost food production and help farmers in bringing their harvest to the market.