Defending champion Novak Djokovic suffered a major upset at the US Open, losing to Alexei Popyrin, who ended the Serbian’s bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Australian Popyrin defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the third round at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Popyrin, who lost to Djokovic at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, raised his arms in triumph as he reached the round of 16 of a major for the first time.

Djokovic, 37, was uncharacteristically sloppy, with 14 double faults – a record for him in a Grand Slam match – while his 25-year-old opponent smacked 50 winners.

The world No 2 had five break point chances in the opener but failed to convert any of them, while Popyrin broke serve on his first opportunity for a 5-4 lead and won the first set.

Popyrin broke again in the second when Djokovic’s volley landed wide for a 3-2 advantage and took control of the match with a perfectly executed serve and volley to take the second set.

Alexei Popyrin will next try to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by getting past Frances Tiafoe [Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo]

Djokovic showed some life in the third, but the comeback was shortlived as Popyrin crushed a ferocious forehand winner for a break of serve and 3-2 lead in the fourth.

“I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played, honestly,” Djokovic said. “Serving – by far – the worst ever.”