Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has married American self-styled shaman Durek Verrett in a wedding that has divided the country.

The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony at a hotel in Geiranger, Western Norway on Saturday following two days of celebrations.

Unlike other royal weddings where the public throngs the streets, there were only a handful of people present to watch – views of the happy couple were obscured by a tent or white sheets after they sold the exclusive rights to Hello! Magazine.

A documentary crew from Netflix was also present. The presence of the two major media companies caused some controversy, with local outlets largely excluded.

The princess’s parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, attended the nuptials along with other members of Norway’s royal family, as well as princes and princesses from Sweden and the Netherlands.

Princess Märtha Louise’s three daughters from her first marriage, to the late Norwegian writer Ari Behn, were also at the ceremony.

Around 350 guests attended Saturday’s gathering, though there was no evidence that Mr Verrett’s purported A-list American chums were among them.

The 49-year old Californian counts actress and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow as a friend – Mr Verrett calls her his “soul sister”.

But it was reported that Cynthia Bailey, reality TV star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, was in attendance.

Princess Märtha Louise, 52, and Mr Verrett, who will not become a prince following the wedding, announced their engagement in 2022. While their relationship has divided Norway, King Harald has previously told Norwegian reporters that Mr Verrett was “a great guy” and that the two of them “laughed a lot, even in this difficult time”.

In 2022, the Norwegian palace announced Märtha Louise would “relinquish her patronage role” as she and Mr Verrett sought to “distinguish more clearly between their activities and the Royal House of Norway” and to “prevent misunderstandings regarding the Royal House”.

Since then, the pair have been criticised by the palace and members of Norway’s parliament for linking commercial activities to the princess’s royal status.

Kristi Marie Skrede, royal correspondent for Norway’s NRK TV, said their relationship it has caused a conflict within the royal family, as well as public controversy.

Last year, Märtha Louise told the BBC’s Katty Kay that there had been so much “turmoil” concerning her decision to take a different path than that of a “traditional royal”.

But others admire the couple for their honesty, said Ms Skrede. In particular, both been open about their spiritual beliefs.

Princess Märtha Louise has claimed in the past she is clairvoyant, and until 2018, ran a school which she said taught students to “create miracles” and talk to angels.

Mr Verrett has said he is the latest in six generations of shamans and once said he died for four minutes and 25 seconds.