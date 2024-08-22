The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced a new fee regime for the Nigerian Passport.

The new price regime which will take effect on September 1, will not affect those applying for the travel document outside the country.

The NIS says the change in fee was done “to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport”.

A statement by NIS spokesman, Kenneth Udo, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), said: “Based on the review, 32-page Passport booklet with five-year validity previously charged at thirty-five thousand naira (N35,000.00) will now be fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) only; while the 64-page passport booklet with 10-year validity which was seventy thousand naira (N70,000.00) will be one hundred thousand naira (N100,000.00) only. However, the fees remain unchanged in the diaspora.”

“While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants; it assured Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times”.