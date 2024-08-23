Nine persons on board a small plane are believed dead after rescuers discovered no survivors at the crash scene in Chachoengsao, Thailand, local media reported on Friday.

The Thai Flying Service Cessna Caravan C208 (HS-SKR) crashed on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Suvarnabhumi Airport, according to the Bangkok Post.

The airplane, which carried nine people, lost touch with the Suvarnabhumi control tower approximately 3:00 p.m. local time.

The crash occurred in Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong area, near Wat Khao Din.

Following an 11-hour search operation, the plane’s wreckage was discovered in a mangrove forest submerged in mud.

Rescuers employed pumps to drain water and excavated mud approximately 10 meters deep and eight meters wide to reach the wreckage.

Several human body parts were also recovered during the search.

Chachoengsao Governor Chonlatee Yangtrong confirmed early on Friday that all nine individuals on board are believed to have perished in the crash.

The Governor also added that the charter plane tumbled vertically, so the authorities had to dig 10 meters into the ground.

The victims include five Chinese passengers, Zhang Jingjing, 12; Zhang Jing, 43; Tang Yu, 42; Yin Jinfeng, 45; and Yin Hang, 13.

The Thai crew members were identified as flight attendants Napak Jirasiri, 35, and Siriyupa Arunatid, 26. The pilot was Flt Lt Anucha Dechapirakchon, 61, and the co-pilot was Pornsak Totab, 30.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Further details are awaited.