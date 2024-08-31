The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation has organised a befitting send-off ceremony for Management and Staff of the organisation who retired between the year 2019 and the present.

The retired officers also went home with financial benefits.

Among the beneficiaries are former Director of Competitions, Mr. Bola Oyeyode; one-time Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria National League, Mr. Lawrence Katken; former Director of Finance & Admin, Mr. Babatunde Akinsanya; former Deputy Directors in the Technical Department, Dr. Robinson Okosun, Mr. Siji Lagunju and Mr. Abdulrafiu Yusuf and; former Deputy Directors (Accounts), Mr. John Adelowo and Mr. Karim Bako, as well as Mr. Sunday Okayi, Mr. Emmanuel Adesanya and Mrs Edith Uzoechi. A total of 20 persons were involved.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said that the essence of the event was to honour those who had served the Federation meritoriously and as well send a message to those still serving that they will be appreciated for good work when they eventually have to leave service.

“The present NFF administration will always be intentional about rewarding hard work, diligence, productivity, creativity and enterprise. Management and Staff should always have it in mind that the interest of the Federation (and that of Nigeria Football, on the general plane) is paramount.

“I congratulate those who have retired that we are celebrating today, and I pray that they continue to thrive in good health and sound mind in their different endeavours.”

Babatunde Akinsanya, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, lauded the Ibrahim Gusau administration for the noble move, insisting that posterity will be kind to the present leadership for instituting something that will eventually benefit every member of staff whenever they retire, whether as a result of attaining the age of 60 or as a result of having served the nation for 35 years.