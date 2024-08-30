The President of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf, has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of CP Waheed Ayilara, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom and former National Security Secretary of NASFAT.

The NASFAT President, reflected on Ayilara’s contributions to the society, praised his dedication and commitment to both his professional duties and religious responsibilities.

Alhaji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf offered prayers for the deceased, asking Allah to grant CP Waheed Ayilara eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed for strength and fortitude for the family and associates to bear this significant loss.

The NASFAT global community joined the nation in mourning the the police commissioner whom was described as a committed leader and devout Muslim.

The NASFAT president said his legacy in service and security will not be forgotten.