The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has taken a significant step towards empowering its members in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector.

The NASFAT President, Alhaji Ayodeji Abdulwahid AbdulRauf, led a delegation comprising the National Project Secretary, FCT Zonal Chairman Dr. Nasir Raji, and FCT Zonal Women Affairs Secretary Hajia Haleemat Kadiri, to visit the SMEDAN Head Office in Abuja.

This visit aimed to establish a strategic partnership that would enable NASFAT members to access essential facilities and resources.

SMEDAN, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, proposed a comprehensive partnership framework to enhance enterprise development among NASFAT members.

Key areas of collaboration include the Enterprise Development Promotion (EDP) initiative and the SMEDAN Select program, which offers training in tailoring, cosmetology, furniture making, and household product manufacturing.

These initiatives are designed to equip NASFAT members with vital skills and opportunities.

Additionally, the partnership will open doors to the National Business Investment Opportunities, allowing members to leverage NEXIM Bank and NASAMA resources for exportation and trade.

SMEDAN’s ‘My Shift’ program is also set to play a pivotal role in reshaping the entrepreneurial mindset of younger NASFAT members, encouraging them to pursue business ventures with innovative approaches.

The partnership also includes specialized programs such as Talent Hunt, which aims to discover and reward youth with exceptional business ideas, and GROSS, a program dedicated to empowering members with disabilities who have business ideas.

Moreover, the collaboration promises financial empowerment through loans with single-digit interest rates, as well as branding and packaging support for products to meet international trade standards.

In addition, NASFAT members will benefit from agricultural farming programs and capacity-building initiatives that address post-harvest losses and promote food security.

SMEDAN will provide these opportunities through its facilities in key locations across Nigeria, including the FCT, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Kano, and Katsina.

NASFAT President Alhaji Abdulwahid AbdulRauf emphasized the urgency for members to take full advantage of this partnership.

The SMEDAN management has committed to providing access to their facilities, ensuring that NASFAT members can maximize their potential and actively participate in international trade.