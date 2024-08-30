One of Nigeria’s most celebrated music icon, Onyeka Onwenu has been buried at the Ebony vaults in Lagos.

The artist died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at an event honouring Stella Okoli, the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

She was 72 years old

The family has just concluded a service of songs in her honour at the fountain of life church in Ilupeju

Onyeka Onwenu was not only a talented musician with several successes, but also a broadcaster, actor, politician, and activist.

Family and friends gathered at the ebony vaults, Ikoyi to pay their last respect to the Music Icon before she was finally laid to rest.

Onyeka Onwenu is survived by her two sons.