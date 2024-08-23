The World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Organization for Migration are among the more than a dozen aid trucks that have reportedly entered Darfur from Chad through the Adre border crossing, according to a UN spokesperson and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The World Food Programme said in a statement that enough sorghum, pulses, oil, and rice for 13,000 people passed on Tuesday evening, bound for Kreinik, West Darfur, one of 14 areas in the country that experts say are at risk of starvation.

IOM says the essential relief items delivered to Sudan will support more than 12,000 people in need.

More than six million people face food insecurity across Darfur, and about half the population, across the country.

The World Food Programme trucks can cross into Darfur from Adre and then reach key distribution points in the very same day.

It is unclear if the food had reached Kreinik by Thursday.

The RSF, which has looted aid trucks and warehouses on numerous occasions according to aid agencies, welcomed the deliveries in a statement late on Wednesday.

A document by the army-aligned Humanitarian Aid Commission stated that the procedures set by the government included the presence of Sudanese authorities and soldiers at Chadian warehouses and the border for inspections.