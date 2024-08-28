A 22-member Registration Board for Estate Surveyors and Valuers of Nigeria (ESVARBON) has been inaugurated by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa.

According to Dangiwa, the board is a crucial body tasked with regulating the estate surveying and valuation industry in Nigeria.

The Minister also explained that, “Surveyors and Valuers have great impact on the delivery of decent and affordable housing in Nigeria due to their professional expertise.

“They help in structuring urban development and minimise cost.”

Dangiwa noted that the ministry is eager to collaborate closely with “the board because they play an important role in preventing building collapse, which is one of the ministry’s priorities.”

He advised the newly appointed board members to concentrate on their duties of assessing who qualifies as estate surveyors and valuers, upholding high standards, and regulating and controlling the conduct of the profession.

While speaking, the Chairman of the Board, Dosu Fatokun assured the Minister of their collective efforts to lead to a vibrant and thriving real estate sector in Nigeria.

Fatokun further informed the Minister that the board will continue to regulate and control the practice of estate surveying and valuation, provide expert advise to the government and stakeholders on real estate-related matters, and assist infrastructure development.