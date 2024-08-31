Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has directed the immediate distribution of relief items and One million naira to the victims of flood in Gummi Local Government area.

The Governor announced the donation when he visited the affect local council to assess the level of damaged caused by the flood.

Heavy downpour had last week destroyed houses and properties which led to the death of some persons in the area.

A press statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Governor Lawal’s entourage began with a homage to the palace of the Emir of Gummi, His Royal Highness Justice Lawal Hassan.

According to the statement, the governor went round Gummi town to express sympathy with the flood victims before proceeding to Gayari town to assess the extent of the damage.

Dr. Lawal sympathise with the victims noting that a team of engineers had visited and surveyed the area to find a lasting solution the flood which has been affecting Gummi local council for many years.

“I am here in Gummi to offer my condolences and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the communities devastated by flooding caused by heavy rainfall last week” The Governor Said.

“Immediately after I learned about the unfortunate incident, I sent two of my commissioners to visit and offer condolences to the affected communities” He added.

“After the Deputy Governor’s visit, I dispatched a team of engineers to examine and evaluate the root causes of the flooding.

“It is important to note that I have instructed the immediate commencement of work to prevent such a situation” He maintained.

“I want to take this opportunity to inform you that I have donated 10,000 bags of food, including rice, maize, and millet, to be distributed among the flood victims. The trucks are already on the way to Gummi for distribution”.

“I am also, on behalf of the Zamfara State Government, supporting the affected victims with N100 million. In addition, all affected victims will be allocated lands away from the danger zone so that they can build new houses” Dr. Lawal assures.