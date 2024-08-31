Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has setup a medical panel to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, AbdulWaheed Ayilara, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, following allegations raised by his family members and colleagues, against medical experts at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH.

The medical panel will review the clinical circumstances leading to the death of Ayilara after undergoing surgery at the healthcare facility in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement.

Abayomi added that the panel is headed by the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof Adetokunbo Fabanwo and that a comprehensive report will be submitted on the matter in 7 days.

This came barely two days after the senior police officer was pronounced dead by medical experts at LASUTH, Ikeja and was laid to rest at the Abari Cemetery in Lagos Island.

Abayomi noted that the demise of Ayilara has left us all in deep shock and profound sadness.

He said: “The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Lagos State, extends his heartfelt condolences to Ayilara’s family, loved ones, the Police and the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State during this difficult time.

“The late Ayilara was a distinguished officer whose dedication to duty and exemplary leadership had earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the communities he served with so much passion. His commitment to maintaining law and order, as well as his unwavering integrity, made him a distinguished officer. His death is a significant loss not only to his family and the Police but also to the entire nation”.