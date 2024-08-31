The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), says ongoing reforms in the justice sector of the state are geared at improving it’s economic growth as well as investment protection and security.

He was speaking at the Lagos exhibition during the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference.

He said the current pace of justice is insufficient and that the state was committed to reducing the time it takes for cases to be resolved in court, setting a new benchmark for civil cases to be completed within two years.

He added that the recent Justice Reform Summit is a crucial step in addressing the existing challenges to justice delivery for the citizenry.