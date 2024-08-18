Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Mba, and his wife have been released by their captors after spending hours in captivity.

A reliable top government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed the development to TVC News in Awka.

He said that the commissioner and his wife regained their freedom on Saturday Night

“The kidnapped Commissioner of Youth Development and his wife have been released today. To God be the glory. The state government will soon issue a statement on that,” the source revealed.

Some gunmen had on Friday, kidnapped the commissioner, alongside his wife, at an undisclosed location along the Edo-Kogi Expressway, on their way to Abuja to attend the wedding of Adaora, the daughter of the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, which was held on Saturday.

They were said to be travelling in a commercial Toyota Sienna bus with other passengers.

It was gathered that one of the commissioner’s aides, who was also on the journey with him, was killed in the process.

The state government is yet to make an official statement on the development.