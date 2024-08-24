The Kebbi State Government has successfully regularized the employment of 233 casual staff, converting their positions to permanent and pensionable employment.

This is in fufillment of a promise made by Governor Nasir Idris during a Hausa Radio programme.

Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa Ismail, presented employment letters to the 233 workers from Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital and Kebbi Medical Centre.

The Health Commissioner thanked Governor Nasir Idris for ensuring the casual state government workers get a new lease of life.

He also urged the staff to rededicate themselves to excellence in service.

Mr. Yunusa also thanked the screening committee for their fairness and diligence throughout the process.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, pointed out the Governors desire to aleays fulfil promises made to the people and enhancing good governance.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Shehu Nuhu Koko, acknowledged the priority attention the governor give to the health sector.

The Beneficiaries pledged their commitment to working for the greater good of the state.

This development marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to provide job security and stability for its workers.

Hauwa Mohammed