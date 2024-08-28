The Kano State Government has announced new strategies to ensure the adequate supply of clean drinking water to rural communities.

These strategies also aim to reduce open defecation across all 44 local government areas.

As part of the initiative, the government is conducting train-the-trainer sessions for residents in these communities, equipping them with the necessary skills to improve sanitation and water management.

The Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Abbas Abbas, revealed this during a handover event for Kano and Jigawa states, organized by the Water Improvement and Sanitation Enhancement Project.

This project has successfully provided clean drinking water to over 100 communities in Kano and Jigawa.