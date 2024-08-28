The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the release of N1.06 billion to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to flood-affected communities.

The Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sport, and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmed disclosed this to journalist when we briefed them about the outcome of the meeting in Dutse.

He said the funds will be used to procure relief materials for 14,148 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 53 camps across the state.

The Commissioner noted that the decision was made during a meeting chaired by Governor Umar Namadi.

He said the Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal D. Sankara, has been tasked with ensuring effective coordination and monitoring of the relief efforts statewide to ensure accountability and transparency.