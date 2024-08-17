Hurricane Ernesto is on its way to the Caribbean island of Bermuda after passing through Puerto Rico, leaving more than half of homes and businesses without electricity.

Ernesto has developed to a category two hurricane with wind gusts of 100mph (155km/h), according to the US National Hurricane Center’s (NHC).

It warns that Ernesto “could reach major hurricane strength on Friday” and will pass close or over Bermuda on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center predicts a catastrophic storm surge with “large and destructive waves” and substantial coastal flooding.

Bermuda is a British territory made up of 181 islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters have previously warned of the role of climate change in making storms like this one more intense.

Ernesto swept past Puerto Rico on Thursday night, the NHC said.

According to reports, Puerto Rico’s main power supplier Luma Energy was reporting that some 410,000 customers did not have access to electricity by around midday Thursday.

Juan Saca, Luma’s president and chief executive, said more than 1,500 employees were working in the field to “re-establish service” and switch the electricity back on.

Puerto Rico’s power grid has been wiped out before by hurricanes.

In 2022, when Hurricane Fiona hit the island, around 80% of homes and businesses were cut off for almost a month.

Hurricane Beryl was the earliest category five storm on record in the Atlantic when it swept through the Caribbean and the Texas Gulf Coast last month, killing dozens of people and leaving millions without electricity.

Earlier this year, U.S weather agency Noaa warned that the North Atlantic could get as many as seven major hurricanes of category-three strength or over this year, which would be more than double the usual number.

While there is no evidence climate change is producing more hurricanes, it is making the most powerful ones more likely, and bringing heavier rainfall.