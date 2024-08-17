The Association of Telephones, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria has exonerated self from calls by telecommunications operators to increase tariff of service across board.

Speaking at a media roundtable to examine emerging issues in the telecommunications industry, the national President of ATCIS-Nigeria, Sina Bilesanmi said the telecom subscribers did not join any stakeholders meeting to discuss hike in tariff or threaten federal government.

He expressed concern that the strident calls at this time will place undue burden on consumers who are struggling with the current economic situation.

While acknowledging challenges the industry is faced with including rising operational costs, he faulted any hike in tariff without proper consultation with consumers.

