The people of Ndokwa in Delta State have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his role in establishing the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chukwutem Nwogor, praised the President’s efforts in bringing the institution to fruition.

He also commended the Delta State Government for allocating 25 hectares of land for the university, describing it as a “monumental step forward” for medical education, research, and healthcare in the region.

Nwogor also recognised the contributions of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, and other pioneers who worked tirelessly to bring the institution to life. He noted that their dedication and perseverance have been “nothing short of extraordinary.”

The establishment of the university is seen as a significant milestone in the development of the Niger Delta region, and the community has expressed their appreciation for the President’s commitment to improving healthcare and medical education in the area.

The Delta State Government’s decision to hand over the Kwale General Hospital to serve as the University Teaching Hospital was also praised as a testament to their commitment to improving healthcare services in the region.

He urged the community to continue working together for the betterment of Delta State and Nigeria, saying, “Let us seize this moment as an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the development of our state and our nation.”