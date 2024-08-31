Martin Chukwunweike has emerged as the new Enugu State chapter chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was elected alongside 38-member state party executive at the Micheal Okpara Square Enugu.

The Congress was conducted by a six-man PDP Enugu State Congress Electoral Committee headed Toni Iyoha, had Governor Peter Mbah as one of the delegates.

Speaking on behalf of the new State Executive Committee, the newly elected Chairman, Dr. Chukwunweike, promised to lead the party on the path of loyalty, equity, and fairness in order to consolidate the party’s hold on the state, noting that the first task before the new state executive would be to ensure that the party retains the chairmanship of the 17 local government councils of the state in the forthcoming council election.

Other elected state EXCO committee includes Stephen Orurua as deputy Chairman,

Chukwudi Nnadozie, Secretary; Patrick Okoh, Treasurer; Fide Odoh, Legal Adviser; Peace Patrick, Woman Leader; Hon. Ejike Itodo, Financial Secretary; Tobias Odinwakpa, Auditor; Uche Obute, Publicity Secretary; Engr. Onyinye Adibe, Organising Secretary among others.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the outgone Chairman, Augustine Nnamani, thanked party faithful for their support to the former Executive Committee, which he led, promising to continue working hard for the success of the party and the Mbah-led Administration.

The congress witnessed a large turnout of party stalwarts and members.

