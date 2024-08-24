Governor Umar Namadi has pledged to sanitize the Almajiri system of education in Jigawa State, aiming to reduce street begging and crime rate in the society, while also establishing an agency for Tsangaya education to bring about positive change.

The Almajiri system of education, prevalent in Northern Nigeria, has been a topic of debate due to its benefits and negative effects on society.

While it provides Islamic education to many, it has also been linked to street begging, poverty, and crime.

Governor Umar Namadi, speaking at the Third National Orphan Quranic Recitation Competition, organised by AYTAM Global Charity Care Foundation, emphasized his administration’s commitment to reforming the system.

He noted that the creation of an agency for Tsangaya education is a step towards bringing about positive change.

The competition, themed “Those whom we best form, are those who believe in it,” highlights the importance of education in shaping the future of children.

Governor Namadi’s pledge to reform the Almajiri system is seen as a crucial step towards reducing street begging and crime rate in Jigawa State.

By addressing the challenges associated with the Almajiri system, the Jigawa State government aims to provide a safer and more secure environment for its citizens, while also promoting education and social welfare.