All is set for Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal to Inaugurate the Multi Million Naira General Hospital, Kaura Namoda.

The Hospital was reconstructed, renovated and equipped with modern facilities by the current administration in the State.

The project is funded by Community and Social Development Agency, CSDA Zamfara state under the NG-Cares results.

The Hospital according to authorities is equipped with modern facilities of global standard.

This development is coming eight months after Governor Dauda Lawal declared a state of emergency of the health sector in Zamfara.

Governor Dauda Lawal had in the last two months Inaugurated General Hospital Bukkuyyum in Bukkuyyum LGA, Ordered the reconstruction and upgrade of General Hospital Talata Marafa in Talata Marafa LGA and Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau the state Capital.

Members of the Zamfara state executive Council, State House of Assembly Members, Traditional and Religious Leaders, officials of the People’s Democratic Party and Other Guests are expected to grace the occasion.