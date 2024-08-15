Governor of Benue state, Hyacinth Alia, has called for the immediate cancellation of the All Progressive’s Congress stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold Thursday morning at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi, which has been under heavy security lockdown.

Governor Alia who gave the directive on Wednesday night during a press conference at the government house, said as the leader of APC in Benue he is not aware of any stakeholders meeting of the party, hence the proposed gathering will not hold in the interest of peace.

Governor Alia who commended the decision of the Council of State to pass a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, warned against gathering capable of raising tension to mar the public goodwill.

He also commended President Tinubu’s efforts in providing good governance with over sixty truck loads of free fertilizer to Benue farmers.