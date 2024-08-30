The Gombe State government has revoked all land titles within the city BAP 4 layout as it flags off the construction of a 20.5-kilometer road network within the zone.

However, previous title holders can revalidate their land documents as the state aims to ensure adherence to the capital city’s master plan.

The days of unfettered construction development in Gombe City may be ended, as a review of the Gombe City Master Plan and a renewed commitment to strict adherence have been completed.

With that in mind, the special development zone would serve as a model for the future.

The BAP 4 layout would now be known as the Dr Shehu Abubakar layout, named after the late emir of Gombe.

When completed The 20.5-kilometre road and drainage network would aid speedy provision of public utilities and infrastructure within the special development zone.

The dualization of the road from Bauchi junction to the Ibrahim Dankwambo mega park would enable the free flow of traffic and ease the operation of the transportation hub.

The 1,478 hectares Gombe capital special development zone was established in 2021 with 12 layouts and designed to facilitate the rapid development of the city.