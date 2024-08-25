German authorities have identified the man who confessed to a mass knife attack as a suspected member of the Islamic State group (IS).

Prosecutors named the man as Issa Al H, omitting his surname because of Germany’s privacy laws. The 26-year-old had given himself up and admitted to the stabbings, police said.

Three people were killed and another eight injured during Friday’s attack in the city of Solingen, during a festival to celebrate its 650-year history.

On Saturday, IS claimed that it was behind the attack.

Those killed were two men aged 56 and 67, and a 56-year-old woman, officials said. Four of those wounded are still in a serious condition. All of the victims were stabbed in the neck, police said.

Germany’s Bild and Spiegel news websites reported that the suspect surrendered himself in dirty blood-stained clothes.

Issa Al H is under investigation for murder, attempted murder and “strong suspicions of belonging to a terrorist group abroad”, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

He is a Syrian national, police and prosecutors confirmed, and German media reported that he arrived in the country in December 2022, after leaving war-torn Syria.

Bild reported that special task force (SEK) officers stormed a refugee centre that the suspect was associated with, detaining another person there.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old boy who is alleged to have known about the attack in advance.

Solingen – a city famous for its steel industry – has about 160,000 inhabitants. It lies about 25km (15 miles) east of Düsseldorf.

The city’s authorities asked people to leave the Fronhof area after the attack at about 22:00 local time (21:00 BST) on Friday.

The planned three-day celebrations of the city anniversary – for which about 75,000 people had been expected – were cancelled.

Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach later said that “all of us in Solingen are in shock, horror and great sadness.