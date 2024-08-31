Four persons including three female lost their lives in an accident that occured in Ikeji-Arakeji along Ilesa-Akure expressway.

The accident which occurred on Thursday evening involved three two buses and a truck.

Confirming the incident, the State Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Taofeek Sokunbi attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and carelessness on the part of the driver.

While urging drivers to always drive carefully, he said his men have cleared the crash scene.

