The Federal Government and the United Nations seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to support and protect the rights of victims of terrorism based on the Model Legislative Provisions.

The support will be funded by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and the US Department of state.

The UN declared this at the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the victims of Terrorism in Abuja.

It is the 7th commemoration of the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

Nigeria is one of the countries gravely affected by the impact of terrorism.

About 30,000 Nigerians reportedly died, with over 2.4million displaced by the Boko Haram Terrorism, which escalated cases of Humanitarian needs in the country.

This building, the UN House, 13 years ago was attacked by a suicide bomber, killing 23 staff and partners, leaving over 60 people with varying degrees of injury.

This year’s commemoration focuses on victims of terrorism as peace advocates and educators.

In memory of the 23 people that died at the UN House, wreaths were laid to keep their thoughts alive.