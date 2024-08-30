The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced on his X handle the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Boeing in Seattle, Washington.

This significant agreement, which involved major Nigerian airlines and key stakeholders, marks a major advancement for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

In a statement released, the Minister noted that the MOU outlined several key initiatives designed to bolster the sector which includes leveraging Boeing’s network of financiers and lessors to facilitate the acquisition of newer generation Boeing aircraft for Nigerian airlines.

Additionally, it provides enhanced technical support to help airlines introduce and operate new or used Boeing aircraft.

The agreement according to Mr. Keyamo also encompasses comprehensive training in airline operations and business models, aimed at improving industry practices.

He said the MOU grants access to Boeing’s maintenance documents, engineering drawings, and flight operations documents to streamline maintenance practices and also ensures on-site technical support through Boeing Field Services Representation in Nigeria or nearby locations.

In addition, the MOU supports collaboration with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), in partnership with ICAO and regional regulators, to enhance safety oversight.

The MoU also involves consultation with Boeing’s Airports Engineering team to aid in the expansion of airport capabilities and provide advisory services on Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) development.

The Minister noted that this MOU is a pivotal step toward advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector, ensuring its growth and global competitiveness.

