The Federal Government has outlined new strategies to promote local production of car component parts in Nigeria.

This announcement was made by the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Joseph, during a working visit to manufacturers of made-in-Nigeria car interiors in Kano State.

The visit aims to foster collaborative efforts to enhance value addition in the production of automotive components within the country.

Meanwhile, Saleh Yarima, Director of Operations at Alheri Motors, and Victoria Backhaus-Jerling from the German Association of the Head of Automotive Industry (VDA) in South Africa, emphasised the need for a significant overhaul in the car interior industry.

They called for substantial support from the government and other stakeholders to achieve this goal.