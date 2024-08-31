Farmers in Nigeria and other regions, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa are suffering huge losses due to extreme weather shifts in quick succession.

To mitigate this, the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science has commenced training of farmers on climate smart agricultural practices.

Climate change is a pressing issue that directly impacts food security, particularly in regions like Nigeria where agriculture is an important aspect of the economy and a primary source of livelihood.

In Nigeria, food production has been severely affected by climate-related challenges, including erratic rainfall patterns, commonly referred to as the Little Dry Season, rising temperatures, pest infestations, and prolonged droughts.

These factors have significantly threatened food security, especially in maize cultivation, which is a staple crop in the North Central Zones of Nigeria.

To combat these challenges, the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science is actively promoting the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices amongst local farmers.

These practices are designed not only to enhance agricultural productivity but also to ensure environmental sustainability and increase resilience to the growing variability in climate conditions.