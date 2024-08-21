The National Economic Dialogue, organized by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group Nesg, is currently taking place in Abuja.

The event, themed “Nigeria’s Economic Future: 25 Years of Democracy and Beyond,” has drawn prominent figures from both the public and private sectors.

Among the distinguished attendees are the Chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In his welcome remarks, the Group’s Chairman, Olayinka Yusuf, highlighted the challenges impeding Nigeria’s economic growth, such as poor governance, poverty, unemployment, and insecurity. He emphasized that overcoming these obstacles requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

This dialogue is as a prelude to the 30th Economic Summit, scheduled to hold in October in Abuja.