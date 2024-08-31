Health experts say there is need for an improvement in engagements with communities, HIV prevention and treatment services as well as sustainable funding to improve health outcomes for key population.

This formed discussions at a report dissemination meeting on key population program review on HIV response to key population in the country.

Strengthening HIV and aids response strategies remains the goal to achieve epidemic control by 2030.

Key population members and their sexual partners account for 54% of the new HIV infections worldwide, with the risk of HIV acquisition being up to 22-fold higher for female sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs than the risk of HIV acquisition by the general population.

This dissemination meeting between experts in the HIV response is simply to discuss the challenges and successes faced in the implementation of HIV programs tailored specifically to vulnerable groups and key population.

Data collected across 18 states where programs are being implemented, representing nearly half of Nigeria’s regions was used to evaluate the effectiveness of HIV prevention and care strategies for key populations in Nigeria.

Key findings indicate the necessity for enhanced community engagement, tailored service delivery, and sustainable funding to improve health outcomes.

This initiative ultimately seeks to ensure that the insights and recommendations from the KPPR are utilized to strengthen HIV response strategies and achieve epidemic control by 2030.