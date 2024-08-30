The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the signing of a peace accord ahead of Edo State governorship election.

INEC stated that the signing will take place in Benin City on September 12, 2024, before the State governorship election.

With only over three weeks left, the Independent National Electoral Commission has successfully completed 10 of the 13 planned poll preparatory tasks.

Advertisement

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this during a meeting with political parties held in Abuja provided crucial updates on preparations for the election.

The agency also said Mock Accreditation exercise will take place on September 10 to test BVAS deployment and result uploads.

Advertisement

The signing of the peace accord organised in collaboration with the National Peace Committee is to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yusuf Dantalle, emphasised that political parties must respect the mandate of the people and ensure the sanctity of the ballot box.

The electoral body disclosed that it has recorded the highest rate of PVC collection since the introduction of the CVR for off-cycle elections in the Bayelsa and Kogi State governorship elections in 2015.