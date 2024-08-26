The ride-hailing app, Uber, has been hit with a €290m (£246m; $324m) fine for transferring the personal data of European drivers to US servers in violation of EU rules, the Dutch data protection regulator said on Monday.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said the transfers were a “serious violation” of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as they failed to appropriately protect driver information.

According to the watchdog, information including ID documents, taxi licences and location data was transferred to the company’s headquarters in the US over a two-year period.

Uber said it would appeal the fine, which it called “unjustified”.

While data transfers to the US are allowed under EU law, there is significant uncertainty around when the can occur without the need for further authorisation.

DPA chairman Aleid Wolfsen said the company failed to meet GDPR requirements to “ensure the level of protection to the data with regard to transfers to the US.”

The DPA said Uber collected sensitive information of European drivers, including taxi licences, location data, photos, payment details, identity documents, “and in some cases even criminal and medical data of drivers”.

It said it started the investigation after more than 170 French drivers complained to a French human rights group, which then filed a complaint to France’s data protection watchdog.

Under GDPR rules, a business that processes data in several EU countries must deal with the data protection authority where its main office is located. Uber’s European headquarters are in the Netherlands.

It is the DPA’s third fine against Uber following fines of €600,000 (£508,000) in 2018 and €10m (£8.5m) last year.

The EU has rolled out a series of rules for big tech firms and imposed huge fines for breaches in recent years.

Last year. Irish regulators fined TikTok €345m (£296m) for violating children’s privacy under GDPR rules.