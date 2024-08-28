The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized one thousand, one hundred and fifty-three (1,153) parcels of cannabis sativa also known marijuana.

Seized in Bukuro, Baruten local government areas of Kwara state, a border

community between Nigeria and Benin republic, the parcels are worth more than fifty seven million naira.

The seizure of the contraband followed the interception of a truck with registration number along the area.

The Customs Area Controller in Kwara State, Comptroller Faith Ojeifo disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command.

Mr Ojeifo said the seized parcels of cannabis were concealed in fabricated compartments and other components of the vehicle.

He said the vehicle, a DAF truck worth N21.5m will be forfeited to the federal government in accordance with the provision of Section 250 of Customs Service Act, 2023.

He said the feat was achieved by acting on concrete intelligence and meticulously enforcing methods to counter the emerging trends of smuggling activities which have brought about tremendous successes within a few days.

Mr Ojeifo disclosed that die-hard smugglers in a bid to trick Customs officers, have developed ways of using modified vehicles and motorcycles to smuggle goods.

The parcels of cannabis were later handed over to the Kwara state commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs Fatima Abiola-Popoola.