Osun State Community and social Development Agency, CSDA is targeting completion of two hundred and sixty micro projects across the State before the end of the year.

The General Manager of the CSDA, Funmi Abokede was speaking at a media engagement in Osogbo.

It’s an annual media engagement at the instance of the Agency.

The engagement provided an opportunity for her to reel out some of the achievements of the Agency in terms of projects implementation in various communities in the last one year.

The micro projects include construction of boreholes, toilets, health and medical facilities and renovation of school buildings among others.

Funmi Abokede said community development associations in benefitting communities are made to bear only five percent of the cost of each of the projects in order to ascertain their commitment to the projects.

Journalists were thereafter led to some rural communities in Ejigbo and Odo-Otin local Governments where dwellers are benefitting from some of the projects as funded by the state Government through World Bank.

The Agency also provided ability village at Testing grounds in Osogbo which houses elderly persons support Centre.

This skill acquisition centre was also equipped by the agency for persons living with disabilities.

The CSDA wants residents to submit their requests to the Agency so as to benefit.